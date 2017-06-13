Practical Hints For Style Amateurs And Pros

If you want to start putting your best foot forward when it comes to fashion, then you are in the right place. You can look great, even if you have a budget to stick to.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

Dress in a way that accurately reflects your age. If you are a young professional woman, do not go to work dressed like someone in their teens. On the other hand, if you are a teenager, do not dress in a style that an older woman would feel comfortable in.

Wear cropped pants in a more flattering way by choosing capris, pedal pushers, and bermuda shorts that do not fall at the widest part of your calf. Choose pants that end above the knee or closer to the ankle. You should also avoid flared styles to keep your look streamlined.

Clear out your closet. Too much clothing can hamper your style. A closet that is packed full and is cluttered only limits you. If you have items in your closet that are ill-fitting or haven't been worn in the past year, clear them out. A few pieces that are versatile and tasteful are more useful than old clothes you'll never wear again.

A great fashion tip is to start shopping at thrift stores for some of your clothing. You can often find really unique clothing at thrift stores and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg either like you would if you bought new clothes at some big department store.

Have yourself professionally fitted for a bra. An ill-fitting brassiere is not only unflattering, but it affects how your clothing fits. Once you know your true size, buy a few bras in different styles and cuts. A plunge or demi-cup bra, a strapless bra, and a convertible bra give you versatile options.

Remember that belts should serve as accent pieces, rather than necessary tools for holding your pants up, and have fun with them. Skinny belts are perfect with dark denim and dress pants, especially in animal prints or shimmery metallic. Wide belts look great over dresses, cardigans and other pieces that you'd like to look more fitted.

If you are wearing plus sizes and would like to seem smaller, don't wear floral patterns with large shapes and flowers. The larger patterns will highlight the fact that you are large as well, and will not be an attractive choice for you. Find a dress with smaller patterns to reduce the emphasis on your body size and more on the detail.

Every great fashion look begins with a good foundation. Choose a quality bra that provides support and matches your style. The bra you're choosing should be snug to your body, without having any play in the straps. The goal is to create a look that's tight and smooth. Choose a slimming undergarment if you want to hide some of the weight problems that you have.

Give your friends-free reign to tell you what they think of what you're wearing. Let's be honest. Women are often not truthful with each other when it comes to fashion. However, if you want the cold, hard, truth about how you look, you are going to have to develop a thick skin. Just make sure that the friends you are getting opinions from are people you can trust.

Don't make fashion impulse buys. When you buy on impulse, you often make bad choices. The clothing may not fit as well as you hoped, or it doesn't truly work with anything in your closet. Before making the buy ask yourself if you really need it, and if you have items that can compliment it.

You should have a minimum of three handbags in your wardrobe. The first handbag should be a standard, a leather handbag with classic lines for everyday wear. The next handbag should be a large tote-style handbag to use on those casual days when you need to grab and go. You should also have a small clutch for those special occasions.

One great fashion tip is to pay attention to what specific designer or brand fit you best. This is a very good idea because many times, a designer will mold their outfits around a specific body type or individual so you will find success with much of their clothing options.

When purchasing a jacket or coat, you should take note of the number of buttons. The buttons on a coat jacket should never exceed three. Furthermore, a jacket with three buttons should only have the top-most button buttoned. This is an easy step to take that will keep you looking fashionable all day long.

Clothing costs a lot and fashions change very often. You should concentrate on purchasing a few basic items of good quality so you can change your look just by adding various other items of clothing. The information you have learned in this article will help you in creating a wardrobe that is easy to change.