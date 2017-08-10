Look Your Best With These Style Tips

Everything is going up in price these days, including clothes. It is unimaginable that some designer clothes can cost ten times more than your basic brands. You can achieve designer looks with spending all that money. You just need to know how to put you outfits together. Read this article for some advice.

When choosing clothes, think about what season you are. If you look good in reds and oranges, you are a "summer" and probably will look good in any warm color (like yellow). If you look good in blues, you are likely a "winter" and look good in whites and greys as well.

Spend most of your money on basic fashion pieces. Classic pieces that are always in fashion are a good investment. Buy quality pants, skirts, blouses and jackets in solid colors like black, creme and beige that can be mixed and matched with more trendy things easily.

Make sure you use all of your beauty products before you discard them. You might want to purchase a squeezer that can be used for getting every last drop out of products that come in tubes. You can get the remnants out of a bottle by flipping it to its side or upside down. Another tip is to remove the top of the bottle so you can reach into the bottle to get any remnants. You'll be surprised at how much money you save.

A great way to help you look your best is to keep a good stock of button down white cotton shirts. This is important because not only do they go with many different other pieces, they are also safe for nearly every occasion and extremely easy to take care of.

Copy the look for less. If you see a look you love in a high-end fashion magazine or spot your favorite celebrity sporting a look to die for, don't automatically assume that it is out of your budget. You can often create a very similar look for a whole lot less if you are willing to shop around.

Wear light colors when you go out on a sunny summer day. Light colors reflect the sunlight and will keep you cooler. Dark colors tend to retain heat and can make you hot. Clothing in white is the most ideal for a warm day in the summer because it reflects light the best.

Crocheted clothing is back in style once again. The most popular pieces this season happen to be crocheted vests. These comfy vests come in a multitude of colors, patterns, and thicknesses to add a cozy and homemade look to any outfit. Try wearing them over your plain shirts or dresses.

Dress for your body type. Take the time to understand your shape, and how to use clothes to enhance your natural assets. Women who know how to work with their body, instead of hiding it, are the ones people notice when they walk into a room. Be proud of your shape, and work with it to boost your fashion esteem.

If you have "problem" hair, you may be washing it too much. It's not always a good idea to wash your hair daily. When you do this, you strip natural oils and end up with a chemical buildup on your hair. If you must wash your hair daily, use gentle, natural shampoo and conditioner and don't scrub your hair. Just stroke the product through it and let it rinse out gently under warm, running water. Allow your hair to air dry rather than blow-drying.

Every woman needs a few fashion basics in her wardrobe. Black tailored pants, one pair of designer jeans and a pair of black heels are some items which one must include. A final feature of your wardrobe should be a simple black dress that is just right for special occasions.

Stand out by embracing your unique features. Some may see high cheekbones or birth marks as flaws, but highlighting what makes you the person you are will set you apart. People will remember you for that "flaw" and may even find you more attractive because of it. That cute little mole or dimples may be your selling point.

Hire a fashion consultant to shop with you every now and then. If you have a career and a family you do not likely have time to worry about fashion trends. A professional will help to make the best decisions for you and your body type.

Don't be afraid of breaking a few fashion rules. Try new clothes, mix and match them with your favorite shoes or jacket and see what happens. Mix and match to try different styles, materials and colors. You could create a truly unique look with various pieces that make you look fantastic.

A perfect fashion tip that has been proven throughout time is striped tops. This is a great way to add variety to your wardrobe and give you a fresh look. It is also a great way to explore different color options that you may not normally wear in a solid outfit.

You are probably feeling much more comfortable now about your fashion sense. Dressing to impress is not that hard, even on a budget. Try hard to implement these tips and results should come in short order.