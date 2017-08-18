Accentuate Your Look With These Beauty Tips

Ready to make beauty work for you? Great, time to get started! Wait, how do you do that, how do you get started? Never fear, here are some beauty tips! This collection of advice should provide you with just the right amount of knowledge and inspiration to create your own beauty regimen.

Invest the extra money in a set of quality makeup brushes. Remember, these tools will be touching your face every single day. Spending more on these brushes can get you a set that will last for years. You should also pick up a bottle of brush cleaner, which is to be used regularly, at least twice per week. This removes dust and bacteria.

Make your hair smell good. Spritz your favorite perfume on your hairbrush or comb and brush your hair. This will give your hair a great and lasting scent. If you notice the scent is fading, do it again. Knowing your hair smells good can make you feel better about it.

Make your shampoo and conditioner last longer. If you are using an expensive shampoo or conditioner that is thick, you can stretch out the amount of use you get out of it by watering it down. Be careful not to add too much water because this can ruin it.

If you have frizzy hair, pick up a brush made from boar bristles. Frizzy hair is a pretty common problem. A good way to smooth hair is to pair a blow dryer with that boar bristle brush. Use the hair dryer to blow air downward and brush at the same time.

Beauty tip for tired eyes! Eye gel will help reduce the appearance of puffy or tired eyes. Keep this in the refrigerator, and use it for an extra boost if you are really tired. You can feel very tired without having to show it on your face. Just make sure to use the gel on a clean face.

Avoid refined foods as part of your daily beauty routine. Refined foods take away most of the nutrients that would naturally be found in a food. Often times the good things are replaced by chemicals and fortifiers. Your overall health will vastly improve, not just your skin, nails, and hair.

Most women would be surprised to know that the average female devotes more than 60 hours of her life to the ordeal of shaving and waxing. Laser hair removal, while somewhat costly, will save you a great deal of time and nicks on your legs, underarm, face, and bikini area.

Include more Epsom salts in your beauty products. Epsom salts are traditionally used to relieve muscle aches and constipation. Mix some salts with some water and some lavender, making a paste. Apply this paste to any problematic areas, and leave it on overnight. Your skin will look much better by the morning.

Try to keep a makeup free face at least one day a month. Doing this will ensure your face can breathe and remain healthy. You'll notice the day after that your face is fresher.

When applying winged eyeliner, extend the line at the outer edge of your eye so that it follows the natural curve of your lower lash line. This helps it blend with the shape of your eye so that it looks more natural. The eyeliner should be thickest at the outer corner of your eye and then taper to a point at the tip of the wing.

To keep your eyeliner from smudging, apply your eye shadow on top of your eyeliner using a damp cotton wool q-tip. This will help you keep your look for the entire day without your eyeliner coming off or leaving marks under your eyes. Everyone loves how they look when they first apply their eyeliner, and this will keep that look going strong.

Eating the right diet will dramatically improve the health and appearance of your skin, nails and hair. Eat blueberries, as they are great at improving skin's elasticity. Consume plenty of strawberries, as they help to protect skin's collagen and reduce wrinkles. Avocados are great because they contain folate, which helps aid in cell regeneration. Last, but not least, eat plenty of acai berries. Acai berries contain twice as many anti-oxidants as any other berry.

After reading this, you may want to try one or all of the tips provided. In any case, any of the tips are sure to make you realize that adjustments to your beauty routine, small or large, can have a positive impact on your appearance. Start enjoying a more beautiful life!