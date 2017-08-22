Progressing Your Design With These Fashion Tips

If you work hard each day, fashion may not be something you pay much attention to. However, you can be sure others notice what you wear. This is why you have to pay some attention to your looks when you have somewhere you have to be. Are you not sure what to wear? Read this article for some great suggestions.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

Keep your haircut low maintenance. Everyone runs into time crunches when preparing for meetings, outings or other events, and having an easy to fix hairstyle cuts the time needed to get ready. Many fashionable hairstyles are available that will allow you to bounce quick and still maintain a great look.

Read fashion magazines at least once a month. If you want to stay up to date on what is hot and what is not you need to do your research. Fashion magazines will keep you informed through each season and as trends develop. If you feel that you ate still missing out there are television shows dedicated to fashion as well.

Pull the hair up from your shoulders for a casual, but nice, look. Long hair can be a burden during a busy day. When you don't have time to fuss with your tresses, grab a hair elastic, and pull long locks up into a cute, messy bun.

One way to make sure that you look great is to find a specific cut or brand that fits you well and buy multiples of it. This is important because you will not always find that perfect outfit, especially if you are shopping at the last minute. Buy more than one of the same color even, just in case it gets damaged somehow.

Keep your clothing after it goes out of style. Clothes come in and out of style very quickly. You can also have them to share with your children for their retro day at school or for Halloween. There are many uses that you will find from the clothes that you keep over the years.

Always keep a little (or not that little) black dress in your closet. A classic black dress is always in season and looks great at formal occasions. There are brand name styles as well inexpensive but elegant varieties. There is no reason to skip buying a black dress to add to your wardrobe.

Your undergarments are the start of your fashionable appearance. Choosing a bra that is exactly your size can give you a defined silhouette. Your undergarments need to be supportive and look smooth and tight. There are many great slimming undergarments available that can help to hide problems and make you look great.

Don't buy clothes that don't fit you, vowing to yourself that you'll "get into them." While it's an admirable goal, it rarely works out that way. The vast majority of women never do "get into them," and just end up wasting money on sometimes expensive clothing. Lose weight first; then go shopping.

A great fashion tip when it comes to blue jeans is to go for the smaller-sized pair if you are in doubt. As long as they are still comfortable, this is a good pick because jeans tend to stretch, and you do not want to have folds or a baggy appearance in unintended areas.

If you have curly hair, you know that humid weather can cause it to frizz. Be sure to use a good conditioner after you wash your hair. Blot dry with a towel and then add a little serum containing silicone to your style. Alternately, you could use styling cream. Serum is a little heavy for some types of hair and may cause a chemical buildup.

Choose solid colors to help match up your weight. If you want to look ten pounds lighter, choose darker colors like black, brown or navy. Contrarily, if you're small and want to appear larger, then you should really wear brighter, bolder colors to make the contours of your body pop.

Now that you have learned the basics about fashion, you are armed and ready to be the fashion icon that you want to be. From classic to trendy, any look is achievable with the right advice. Use what you have learned to put together a look that is truly you.