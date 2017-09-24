Fashion 101: Tips For Looking Excellent And Feeling Happy!

Fashion is not just about your appearance. It's also your mindset. You tell the world what you are about when you dress nice. You are presenting yourself to look your best. To make a bolder statement, try reading to learn more fashion tips.

When choosing clothes, think about what season you are. If you look good in reds and oranges, you are a "summer" and probably will look good in any warm color (like yellow). If you look good in blues, you are likely a "winter" and look good in whites and greys as well.

Fashions are constantly changing, so look for some basic items of clothing that you can add to and create a new look. A great fitting pair of black pants are the basic look you can dress up or dress down, as well as wear in summer or during the winter months.

Skinny jeans are what is in style now. These kinds of jeans are snug around all areas of your body, from you waist and rear end, all the way down to your ankles. The best part of these jeans is that they look good with pretty much any pair of shoes!

Using a different color in your hair is great for a summer fashion. Just make sure your hair remains healthy so you it does not fade. A great way to hold the color for longer is to find a great conditioner to use on your hair. Hot-oil treatments are great for keeping the color vibrant.

For a simple way to look more stylish, swap out your cheap rubber flip-flops for a pair of strappy sandals in leather, patent, or another eye-catching, grown-up material. Your feet will still be comfortable, but you will instantly look more put-together and polished. Look for embellished styles with beads, embroidery or funky hardware.

When you are at the beach or pool, store your sunscreen in a cool place. Otherwise, the heat can change the chemical composition of the product, making it less effective. You can put it in a plastic baggie before placing it in your beverage cooler, or put it in a bag with ice.

Mousse is a great product to add volume to thinning hair. Use it sparingly. Overusing mousse to create hairstyles reminiscent of the 80s is tempting for some people. However, these overdone styles tend not to be flattering for the majority of people.

Never be afraid of reinventing yourself. There is no rule that says you must always dress one certain way. In fact, if you did, it would be quite boring. Take a look at Madonna. She has changed her look numerous times over the years, which is part of her appeal. If you are thinking of going blonde, do it. If you have had long hair all your life, try out short hair. Life is about taking changes, and that definitely applies to fashion.

One great piece of fashion advice is to make sure that you check yourself from all angles before walking out your door. This is important because you do not want to be embarrassed due to either a strange fit, a stain, or leaving a tag on. Have someone else to check for you as well, if possible.

Dress in a way that flatters your figure. Find the part of your body that you think is the best and dress to accentuate that. Figure out how to highlight them. Playing up your assets is the best way to create a look that flatters you.

Don't be afraid to discuss your fashion budget with your friends, even if it's limited. Your best friend might have a fashionable piece of clothing that you adore. Once she has tired of it, you might be able to get your hands on it. Doing things like this can fill your closet pretty cheaply.

When finding the right coat, it is important that you find one with the right fit. A good coat will flatten the shape of your upper body. It should be just loose enough so that you can reach insider to get something out of your breast pocket. Any looser and your look will not be chic.

One great piece of fashion advice is to make sure that you check yourself from all angles before walking out your door. This is important because you do not want to be embarrassed due to either a strange fit, a stain, or leaving a tag on. Have someone else to check for you as well, if possible.

Try keeping your outfits simple. Using a minimalist approach when it comes to your ensembles can actually have a big impact on your appearance. Try keeping your clothing choices subdued and your accessories to a minimum. When you're not focusing on busy prints and patterns, bold colors, or tons of accessories, it makes for a clean and attractive look.

Carry a small sewing kit in your handbag for easy repairs. Having access to a few basic tools can be a good thing because you will be able to repair simple clothing tears or rips. Make sure to carry the essentials with you in your bag so that you are always prepared.

While some fashions go in and out of style, and new fashion trends are set all of the time, the seasons have certain rules regarding fashion that tend to stick around. For instance, during the spring, wear brighter colors and stand out. During the fall and winter months, go for more earthly tones and reserved patterns.

Accessorize to draw attention to the things you want attention on. This works to take focus away from trouble areas, like a large bottom or shoulders. It also can be used to draw attention to certain things like your eyes or legs. Use accessories to make the most of your outfit.

Focus on your best-looking features. Perhaps you have a great neck and shoulders or shapely legs; flattering your most attractive features will boost your confidence. This will take the focus off of features that you find less than flattering. Try a boat-neck top to show off your neck and shoulders, or a slim pencil skirt to highlight your calves, for instance.

Not everyone has time to become a fashion maven. But the good news is that there are some very simple ways to look fashionable easily and quickly. Remember the advice you've read in this article as you work towards learning more about fashion.